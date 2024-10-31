Skip to main content
KSAT Connect: Viewers show off Halloween costumes, decor

Renne Estrada, Intern

Tags: KSAT Connect, Halloween, Holidays, San Antonio
Viewers show off Halloween costumes, decor (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Halloween so let’s “boo-gie,” San Antonio!

We asked for your spooky celebrations, your costumes and your decorations, and you delivered!

Below are some awesome costume and decor photos sent in from KSAT viewers:

Trick or treat smell my 👣
Starr.Guev

Trick or treat smell my 👣

0
San Antonio
Emery, age two and a half, loves books. Mommy was going to dress her as a princess. She told her mommy, "She looks like Amelia Bedelia."
calichica10

Emery, age two and a half, loves books. Mommy was going to dress her as a princess. She told her mommy, "She looks like Amelia Bedelia."

0
San Antonio
Crochet Bowser Suit.
Stacy Denny

Crochet Bowser Suit.

0
San Antonio
BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUCE BEETLEJUICE
Elisa

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUCE BEETLEJUICE

0
San Antonio
Wednesday and Uncle Fester
Luis Castaneda

Wednesday and Uncle Fester

0
San Antonio
My dad is 102 years old and he dressed up as Willy Wonka for the Trunk or Treat at Legacy at Forest Ridge.
kare4u

My dad is 102 years old and he dressed up as Willy Wonka for the Trunk or Treat at Legacy at Forest Ridge.

0
Schertz
Our grandson at a fall festival
Linda S M

Our grandson at a fall festival

0
San Antonio
Cutest tinker bell and Peter pan ever
Charlotte Seiler

Cutest tinker bell and Peter pan ever

0
San Antonio
Pin media image
Charlotte Seiler
0
San Antonio
Urijah and Crew
Stephanie

Urijah and Crew

0
San Antonio

Halloween decorations

Are you ready for Halloween??
Gingerspice

Are you ready for Halloween??

0
San Antonio
Laser and fog show and plenty of candy giveaway
Josezapata

Laser and fog show and plenty of candy giveaway

0
San Antonio
My husband loves to go all out for Halloween! This year is a sunken pirate ship...
MMACIAS

My husband loves to go all out for Halloween! This year is a sunken pirate ship...

0
San Antonio
Halloween Decorations

Halloween Decorations

0
Conroe

See more KSAT Connect Halloween pics here!

How to upload to KSAT Connect:

  • The first step is to open your KSAT News app, KSAT Weather Authority App, or the KSAT Connect website.
  • On the KSAT app, click the “hamburger icon” on the top left side. You will click KSAT Insider and will see KSAT Connect. If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the top left side “hamburger icon” and click KSAT Connect.
  • After you are on the KSAT Connect page, click the orange “upload pin” button, and it will ask you to log in or create a KSAT Insider account.
  • Once signed in, click the orange “upload pin” and then click the blue “choose a file” button to choose the photo or video you want to upload.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange “upload” button at the bottom right of your screen to submit your highlights.

Photos or videos posted to KSAT Connect could be shared online or on-air!

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE: How to share photos and videos on KSAT Connect

About the Author
Renne Estrada headshot

Renne Estrada is an honors student at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is a communications major with a passion for writing and storytelling. She plans to work in broadcast media as a reporter. She is currently interning at KSAT 12 while in her last semester of college.

