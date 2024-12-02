Cody Johnson announces San Antonio stop in 2025

FILE - Cody Johnson performs "Human" at the CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas, on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Platinum-selling artist and five-time 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards nominee Cody Johnson will be making a stop in San Antonio in 2025.

The show is part of Johnson’s tour promoting his new album, “Leather Deluxe Edition.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 a.m. at FrostBankCenter.com or on Ticketmaster.com. For exclusive presale access, sign up at Frost Bank Center’s All Access Newsletter and select the “Country” genre.

Johnson is fresh off his CMA Album of The Year Award, award-winning #1 single, “Dirt Cheap,” as well as the recent release of his much-anticipated duet with Carrie Underwood, “I’m Gonna Love You.”

Known for his explosive live shows and electrifying stage presence, Johnson has established a following of passionately loyal fans who regularly sell out shows across the country, a news release said.