Get acquainted with San Antonio's top 4 Italian restaurants

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most outstanding destinations for Italian cuisine around San Antonio, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're on the hunt for some pasta or a cannoli.

San Antonio-area shoppers historically spend more in February at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. The average amount spent per customer transaction at San Antonio-area restaurants rose to $23 for the metro area in February of last year, second only to March with an average of $23, and 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Capos Pizza

Photo: Elda M./Yelp

First on the list is Capos Pizza. Located at 8522 Broadway, Suite 105, the Italian pizzeria, which specializes in pizza and sandwiches, is the highest-rated source for Italian fare in San Antonio, boasting 4.5 stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp.

2. Umberto's Italian Grill

Photo: Mari H./Yelp

Next up is Umberto's Italian Grill, situated at 7616 Culebra Road. With 4.5 stars out of 457 reviews on Yelp, the Italian joint, which serves seafood, pasta, desserts and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Dough Pizzeria Napoletana

Photo: Stephanie N./Yelp

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, located at 6989 Blanco Road, is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian bistro, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 1,513 reviews.

4. Nonna Osteria

Photo: Lori S./Yelp

Last but not least is Nonna Osteria, an Italian restaurant located downtown with 4.5 stars out of 300 Yelp reviews. Head over to 401 S. Alamo St. to give it a go for yourself.

