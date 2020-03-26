These businesses are giving free food, products, services to health care workers in San Antonio

Right now is a great time to say thank you to all the health care workers and people working to keep us safe during the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

But some companies are going beyond a simple thank you this for these hard workers.

We’ve rounded up deals and freebies for health care employees in the San Antonio area below. Know of others? Leave a comment below.

Bee Clean Car Washes

Bee Clean Car Washes are offering free Queen Bee car washes for nurses and healthcare workers through March 30. All you have to do is show your badge through your car window. You can also email contact@beecleanwash.com if you prefer a QR code on your phone to scan.

Chipotle

Free delivery!

Circle K

Circle K is offering free coffee or a Polar Pop to hospital workers, doctors, care facility workers, emergency medical services personnel, police officers, firefighters, military personnel and Circle K store associates.

Health care workers and first responders will need to show a valid ID to redeem their free beverage at any time of day or night.

Crocs

People working on the coronavirus outbreak can get a free pair of shoes from Crocs as part of a new program called “A Free Pair for Healthcare.”

Health care workers can go to Crocs.com to place their free order of classic Crocs or Crocs at work. Shipping is free, too. It does appear the company has a daily free limit.

Thank you, Crocs!

KFC

This deal is for health care workers and normal people alike: free delivery!

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme announced it will be offering free doughnuts to healthcare workers nationwide every Monday through May 11.

To snag a free Original Glazed dozen, go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru and show your employer badge.

La Gloria Market at The Pearl

La Gloria at Pearl is extending shopping hours at its La Gloria Grocery Market for medical professionals and first responders only. Qualifying customers who show a valid medical ID will be able to shop from 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

The La Gloria Market carries essential items like toilet paper, cleaning supplies, dairy products, fresh produce, bottled water and pantry items in addition to offering to-go meals, family-style meals, and more.

La Gloria will also offer online ordering and curbside pickup exclusively for medical and first responders starting March 30.

Starbucks

Thank you to the healthcare workers and first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. 💚



Thank you to the healthcare workers and first responders working tirelessly to keep our communities safe. 💚

People who identify as frontline workers in the health care industry can get a free tall brewed coffee at Starbucks.

This includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital staff and researchers.

The offer is in stores until May 3. However, some Starbucks locations are closed due to the pandemic -- we hope you can find one open!

Steak ‘n Shake

Effective now through April 7 at all Steak ‘n Shake restaurants across America, workers in the following industries just need to show a job I.D., such as a business card, badge or name tag, to receive 20% off of any Steakburger or Fries, according to an email from a company spokesperson.

Industries include but are not limited to:

Doctors, nurses, health care providers and hospital staff, including maintenance and custodial workers; police and enforcement agencies; EMT, local 911 and fire departments; pharmacy/drugstore; grocery store workers and food distributors; custodian and facilities maintainers; local government officials; bank managers and tellers; restaurant workers; television and newspaper staffers; cashiers, stockroom and loading dock workers; food banks and soup kitchens; city sanitation workers; IT companies and transit workers (airports, trains, subways); mail and package delivery services including the U.S. Postal Service, Fedex and UPS.

Uber

Uber Health will provide transportation for front-line health care workers, both to and from patients’ homes, as well as between health care facilities, according to this news release. In the U.S., Uber is partnering with 1199SEIU, one of the country’s largest health care unions, to make sure their members can get to work.

“In Europe and Latin America, we are working with public authorities to offer rides for health care workers to hospitals and their homes. We are exploring options to expand this service to other countries,” the news release said.

Uber also launched discounted rides in San Francisco, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Seattle to connect low-income and vulnerable communities to food.

“We’re committing 300,000 free meals on Uber Eats to first responders and health care workers in the US and Canada, and 25,000 in Australia and New Zealand,” the release said.

How to Help

If you’re not a healthcare worker or first responder and you’re looking for a way to help your community during this time of need, there are many opportunities available. Click here for some ideas.

