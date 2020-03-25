Circle K offers health care workers, first responders free coffee or a Polar Pop

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Are you a health care worker?

Circle K is open and here for you.

During this next month, as a small thank-you and to support those on the front line, Circle K across the global network is offering free coffee or a Polar Pop to hospital workers, doctors, care facility workers, emergency medical services personnel, police officers, firefighters, military personnel and Circle K store associates.

“We understand that we live in uncertain times,” said Brian Hannasch, CEO of Circle K. “You can rely on Circle K to make your life a little easier every day – even difficult days.”

Health care workers and first responders will need to show a valid ID to redeem their free beverage at any time of day or night.

Many Circle K stores are open 24/7.

Circle K has a variety of Polar Pop flavors to choose from and every cup of Circle K coffee is now freshly ground from quality whole beans and brewed in less than a minute.

Guests can now make their coffee hot or iced.

RELATED:

Enter here: Circle K Secret Word of the Day contest on GMSA @6 >> Each entrant receives a voucher for a free hot dog or kolache.

Community gallery: KSAT salutes our local health care workers >> Send us your photos if you’re a health care worker.

For more information, visit circlek.com/us/texas.