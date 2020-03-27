San Antonio rescue dogs headed to Virginia to find furever homes

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – A dozen dogs are having a lucky day, because they’re on their way from San Antonio to Virginia to find their furever homes, according to San Antonio Pets Alive.

The dog shelter announced that a group of dogs are heading to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue in Arlington, Virginia, with the hopes of getting adopted.

The shelter said there was a distemper outbreak in San Antonio, so dogs haven’t been able to be sent to other cities to be adopted until recently.

This was Pets Alive’s first transport of 2020.

Pets Alive said once the dogs arrive to Virginia, they should be adopted in one to two weeks.