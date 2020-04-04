53ºF

Be on Texas Eats: Share your recipe

Submit a :30 video of your recipe

David Elder, Texas Eats Host, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Texas Eats, Food
SAN ANTONIO – Is your recipe for chili the best in Texas? Do you make the best ribs? We want you to share it on Texas Eats. Follow Texas Eats on social media and submit a :30 video explaining why your recipe is the best in Texas:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ksattexaseats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ksattexaseats

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ksattexaseats

Selected viewers will be given the opportunity to do a virtual interview with host David Elder and share their recipe with Texas.

