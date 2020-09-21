GMSA@9 Debrief: Edgewood ISD transitional school brings students back on campus

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT12′s Sarah Acosta joins David Sears to talk about how a program for special education students is adjusting during the pandemic.

The Edgewood Independent School District’s Burleson School for Innovation and Education helps special needs students ages 18-21 make their transition easier and reach life goals.

With the help of several grants and a partnership with Texas A&M San Antonio, the school provides many on site job opportunities for students that help prepare them for the real world.

