LIST: Black-owned businesses in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – At a time where much is uncertain, it’s important to make sure every member of our community has the means to achieve success.

Supporting Black-owned businesses is one of the easiest ways to show solidarity and support the hard work of Black community members. Whether it’s eating at a local restaurant or shopping at a family-owned boutique, San Antonio offers no shortage of options for those looking to support Black-owned businesses.

Your support not only benefits business owners but the community as a whole.

RELATED: Black business owners in San Antonio weigh in on current climate in America

Listed below are just a few of the many businesses located around the city.

Want to be included? Email us at amccloud@ksat.com

Find more coverage on our Voices of a Nation page or read David Elder’s list of Black-owned restaurants here.

SHOPPING

Al’s Gourmet Nuts https://alsgourmetnuts.com/agn/

Beautiful Sole, 1010 S Flores St Suite 108, San Antonio, TX 78204 https://beautifulsole.org/

Bittersweet Couture, https://bittersweetcouture.com/

Black America Clothing Co., https://www.blackamericaclothingco.com/

Blessed Designs, https://www.blesseddesignsco.com/

Carmel Soap Co., 19178 Blanco Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78258 https://carmelsoap.com/

Chak Therapy, https://chaktherapy.com/

Elsewear Cosmetics, https://elsewearcosmetics.com/

Gold Diamonds, https://www.goldxdiamonds.com/

Grain4Grain, https://www.grain4grain.com/

HerStory Boutique, 1010 S Flores St Suite 108, San Antonio, TX 78204 https://herstorysa.com/

RELATED: ‘Love is available to you’: San Antonio woman’s wedding planning business attracts couples with message of inclusivity

Honeydipped Cosmetics, https://www.iamhoneydipped.com/

Inzzo’s Shed, https://www.inzzosshed.com/

Klassi Kouture, https://www.facebook.com/klassikouture7/?hc_location=ufi

Manna Reign, https://www.mannareignchocolates.com/

Organically Bath & Beauty, 11854 Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78230 https://www.organicallybathbeauty.com/

Pure Aloha Bath & Beauty, https://purealohabathandbeauty.com/

Sparkles Wax Melts, https://sparkleswaxmelts.com/?fbclid=IwAR0g5gCuoO-BTdY3_OMva65N-7B8uSKI93NWf1SzcmtSyp7wdCDxIfl_ZxM

Taste of Texas Candles and Things, 6923 W Loop 1604 N #114, San Antonio, TX 78254 https://taste-of-texas-candles.square.site/

The Orange Noir, https://theorangenoir.com/

The Steeped Leaf, https://thesteepedleaf.shop/

Txers Gear, https://txersgear.com/

ALCOHOL

500 Vodka, https://www.500vodka.com/

Uptown 78 Lounge, 8250 FM78 #108, Converse, TX 78109 https://www.facebook.com/pages/Uptown-78-Lounge/218628951501335

Weathered Souls Brewing Co., 606 Embassy Oaks #500, San Antonio, TX 78216 http://weatheredsouls.beer/

READ MORE: How the push to support Black-owned businesses has impacted a San Antonio-area winery

HEALTH/FITNESS

Black Stallion Boxing Plus, 17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite 8124, San Antonio, TX 78256 https://blackstallionboxingplus.com/

MacFit Athletics, https://www.macfitathletics.com/

T.C. Fitness, 12790 FM1560 #325, Helotes, TX 78023 https://www.tcfitnessandhealth.com/programs?gclid=CjwKCAjwkJj6BRA-EiwA0ZVPVljO3lUDSj7DdCc1WlDi56XLAYeF8kTDbl8I08PlD7RwOliRoMMJehoC5IoQAvD_BwE

Wallace Wellness, https://www.wallacewellness.net/

RELATED: Local ballet school owner says it’s her mission to make dance as inclusive as possible

MARKETING/PUBLIC RELATIONS

Being a Corporate Unicorn, https://beingacorporateunicorn.com/

EHCU Public Relations, 110 Broadway Ste. 170, San Antonio, TX 78205 https://ehcupr.com/

Ethical Style Journal, https://www.ethicalstylejournal.com/shop

Heavy Heavy, http://heavyheavy.com/?fbclid=IwAR1RnneVDrIfl2CV_DogZ44i8ZFD7Sl80otPEcddUevAag3BUejpU_TXyg0

J 12 Designs, 100 Taylor St, San Antonio, TX 78205 https://j12designs.com/web-design/

Tacit Growth Strategies, 2014 S Hackberry, San Antonio, TX 78210 https://growthistacit.com/team/ TDJ Consulting https://www.tdjconsulting.com/

READ MORE: San Antonio photography business owners share conflicts they’ve faced as a biracial couple

SERVICE

Alamo Kitchens, 11825 West Ave #102, San Antonio, TX 78216 https://www.alamokitchen.com/

A Simple Taste of Elegance Events, https://asimpletasteofelegance.com/

Black Outside, Inc., https://www.blackoutside.org/

Cleanit210, https://cleanit210.com/

Dunswood, https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Local-Business/Dunnswood-1451773288447517/

Flawless Spa Retreat of Distinction, 13469 Blanco Rd., San Antonio, TX 78216 https://www.flawlesssparetreat.com/

Freckles and Brows, https://www.instagram.com/frecklesandbrows/

Harmoni Salon, 332 W Sunset Rd Unit 8, San Antonio, TX 78209 https://harmonisalons.com/

Industrious Interiors, http://www.industriousinteriors.net/?fbclid=IwAR2rQh9GKOmdbvc9F_modHRyDitqfaqxZcnxVB0TvGu0JjP-dhx06OHgxlA

JFSM Productions, https://www.instagram.com/jfsmproductions/

Joyez Beauty Salon, 9703 Bandera Rd #107, San Antonio, TX 78250 http://joyezbeautysalon.com/

Mercy and Grace Lawn Care and Handyman Services, https://www.facebook.com/Mercy-Grace-Lawn-Landscape-Tree-and-Handyman-Services-111236393544835/

Neatly Done San Antonio, https://www.neatlydonesanantonio.com/

Pendo Photography, https://www.instagram.com/pendophotography/

Royalty Skin Clinic, 21518 Blanco Rd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78260 https://royaltyskinclinic.com/

TallyMark Photos, https://www.instagram.com/tallymarkphotos/

The Event Flipper, http://www.theeventflipper.com/

The Wax Factor Studio, 4411 Walzem Rd Ste 204, San Antonio, TX 78218 https://thewaxfactorstudio.com/