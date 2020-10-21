‘Will you accept this vlog?’: Deep conversations and strip dodgeball

SAN ANTONIO – One thing that became very clear during episode two of Clare Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” is that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this will be a season unlike any other.

Normally we expect over-the-top dates, like performing skits in front of thousands of people or jumping out of planes. But since the season was filmed in a “bubble," the dates this week were quite a bit different.

Contestants were either asked to share their feelings or lose their clothes.

The first two dates were all about letting down your guard and opening up in the name of love, while the last date of the episode consisted of Dodgeball and stripping.

And, as expected, there was drama.

In the clip above, KSAT Producers Joy Presley and Oriana Cervantez share their thoughts on the episode, and give their predictions for the rest of the season.

WATCH MORE: ‘Will you accept this vlog?’: ‘The Bachelorette’ is finally back!