‘Will you accept this vlog?’: The men open up to Tayshia on ‘The Bachelorette’

SAN ANTONIO – Things are starting to get really deep on “The Bachelorette.”

Never have we seen this many real-world, open and vulnerable conversations on this, or any other “Bachelor” franchise show.

Normally viewers can expect one or two contestants to share something deep from their past with the lead. But many more guys are opening up this time around.

During last week’s episode, Ivan Hall and “Bachelorette” Tayshia Adams shared an intimate conversation about George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement, and how being bi-racial has impacted their lives.

This week, Zac Clark opened up about struggling with addiction, Riley Christian talked about his rocky relationship with his mother, and Ben Smith revealed he has struggled with an eating disorder.

The episode also included drama between Noah Erb and Bennett Jordan, which resulted in an infamous 2-on-1 date.

In the video above, KSAT producers Joy Presley and Oriana Cervantez break down the biggest takeaway from the episode and the season so far.

Find more Bachelorette coverage from KSAT here.