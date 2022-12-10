Texas Eats: Wild Breakfast Tacos, 24K Gold Burgers and Beef ‘Beer’ Guignon

You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to the newest restaurant on the San Antonio River Walk, The Sugar Factory, serving over-the-top burgers and cocktails in an elegant atmosphere.

David gets extra fancy with a 24K gold-covered cheeseburger.

Next, David heats things up in the Texas Eats outdoor kitchen with a beef bourguignon recipe using Shiner beer.

After that, David checks out a Jewish deli on the North Side of San Antonio for fresh bagels, loaded sandwiches, and more! David talks with the co-owner, Jason Fiske, about his heritage and the inspiration behind his recipes.

David then heads to East Texas to sample BBQ at Texas Monthly Top-10 BBQ joint, Truth BBQ.

After that, David heads back to the outdoor kitchen. This time, to share a holiday steak dinner for two using ingredients from Sprouts Farmers Market.

Next, David dives into some traditional Filipino cuisine with a modern twist at Be More Pacific.

David wraps things up in San Antonio with award-winning breakfast tacos at Tacos’ n Salsa.

You don’t want to miss this delicious episode of Texas Eats!

Shiner Beef “Beer” Guignon and Creamy Cheesy Couscous

Beef "Beer" Guignon using Shiner Beer (KSAT12)

Ingredients:

Beef Bourguignon

2 Whole Carrots

1 White Onion

3 Celery Stalks

2 Shallots

4 Cloves of Garlic

3 lbs Beef Chuck Roast

Garlic Powder

Olive Oil

1 Tbs Garlic paste

1 Tbs Tomato Paste

½ bottle of Shiner Cheer Beer

1 cup of Bold Red Wine

2 cups Beef Broth

Sage

Thyme

Salt & Pepper

Parsley

Creamy Cheesy Couscous

3 cups Couscous

2 cups of Beef Broth

2 1/2 cups Water

1 cup Freshly Grated Parmesan Reggiano

3/4 cup Heavy Cream

Mushrooms

2 Tbs Butter

Beef “Beer” Guignon Directions:

Prepare the veggies by chopping carrots, onion, celery, shallot, and garlic

Cut the chuck roast into three large chunks and season generously with salt, pepper, and garlic powder

Heat a large stock pot over medium-high heat and add 1-2 Tbs of olive oil

Sear the chuck roast on all sides and remove it from the pot

In the same pot, add the chopped veggies, salt and pepper, and 1 tbs garlic paste

Allow vegetables to soften, then add 1 Tbs of tomato paste and cook for 2 minutes further

Deglaze the pan with half a bottle of Shiner cheer and 1 cup of red wine

Add 2 cups of beef broth, sage, and thyme to the pot and bring it back to a boil

Add beef chuck roast back into the pot and bring to a simmer

Cover the pot and allow to simmer for up to 4 hours or until fork tender

Serve over a bed of Creamy Cheesy Couscous (directions below) and garnish with parsley and freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano

Enjoy with Shiner Beer!

Creamy Cheesy Couscous Directions:

As the beef is nearly done, add 2 cups of beef broth and 2 ½ cups of water to a pot and bring to a boil

Add 3 cups of Couscous to the pot

Allow boiling until tender

Saute mushrooms in a pan with butter

Add the mushrooms, 2 tbs of butter, ¾ cup of heavy cream, and 1 cup of freshly grated Parmesan Reggiano to the couscous

Mix the ingredients until combined and creamy

Salt and pepper to taste

Sprouts Holiday Steak Dinner for Two

Holiday Steak Dinner for Two using ingredients from Sprouts Farmer's Market (KSAT12)

Ingredients:

Broccolini

Asparagus

Rainbow Carrots

Twine

Shallot

2 12-16 oz. Ribeyes

Salt & Pepper

Garlic Powder

1/2 lb Jumbo Shrimp

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

Olive Oil

2 Tbs Butter

Sage

1 Bulb of Garlic

1 pkg of Sprouts Market Corner Creamy Mashed Potatoes

1 pkg of Sprouts Market Corner Homestyle Gravy

Directions:

Slice Broccolini, Asparagus, and Rainbow Carrots into spears and tie them together with twine to make a bouquet

Dice the shallot and set aside

Pat dry the steaks and season generously with salt, pepper, and garlic

Peel and devein the shrimp and set them in a bowl

Cover the shrimp with heavy cream and season with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and allow to soak

Heat a large cast iron pan over medium-high heat

Add olive oil and diced shallot to the pan

Once the pan is smoking, place the steaks into the pan and allow them to sear

Heat a separate pan over medium heat and add 1/2 cup of water

Add bouquets of vegetables to the pan and allow to steam, flipping occasionally

Once the steaks have seared on one side (2-3 minutes) flip them

Add butter, sage, and sliced garlic to the cast iron pan and baste the steaks with the melted butter

Once the steaks have reached the desired temperature (130°F for Medium Rare) remove them from the pan and allow them to rest

Add the steamed vegetable bouquets to the cast iron and cook flipping occasionally

Rinse the shrimp under cold water to remove the heavy cream

Add the shrimp to the same cast iron

Flip the shrimp and cook until slightly curled and opaque

Heat the Sprouts mashed potatoes and gravy according to the package directions

Plate potatoes in the center, pour gravy over the potatoes, place ribeye over potatoes with the shrimp on the side, and place the vegetable bouquet on top

Enjoy with a bold red wine!

Restaurants featured this week:

849 E Commerce St Unit 109, San Antonio, TX 78205

12730 NW Military Hwy #101, San Antonio, TX 78231

110 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007

506 Yale St Suite E, Houston, TX 77007

10222 Huebner Rd Ste 108, San Antonio, TX 78240

