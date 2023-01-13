Creamy pasta with crispy mushrooms recipe is an easy weeknight meal

I’m always looking for an easy and quick weeknight meal, especially if it combines three of my favorite things: pasta, cream and mushrooms.

This recipe was born by combining two recipes that I already knew into one super recipe. It’s minimal effort, doesn’t involve a lot of dishes and most importantly, it tastes delicious. It’s also very versatile. Don’t like mushrooms? Leave them out! You’re dairy-free? Try substituting a vegan dairy product instead. This recipe should serve 3-4 people.

I hope you love this recipe as much as I do, and if you have any questions, you can email me at jroskopp@grahammedia.com. Happy cooking!

Ingredients

1 pound of your favorite pasta, preferably a long noodle

8 oz. mushrooms

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 cups heavy cream

6 tbsp butter, sliced in 1 tbsp. portions

Zest of 1 lemon

2-3 cloves of garlic, grated

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1 cup pasta cooking liquid

Instructions

Heat a dutch oven or large pot on medium-high heat and add olive oil. Once oil is hot, add the sliced mushrooms. Coat the mushrooms in the oil, but try not to move them around too much. You want to get a good char on the mushrooms. Sauté for 8-10 minutes. Once the mushrooms are crispy, remove from the pot. Meanwhile in a large pot, boil water and make sure to heavily salt it. Once the water comes to a boil, cook pasta 1 minute less than directions on the box. While the pasta cooks, add your 2 cups of cream to the same pot you sautéd your mushrooms in. Turn the heat to low and bring it to a simmer. While the cream heats up, add your grated garlic and lemon zest. Once the cream is simmering begin to stir constantly. Add a tablespoon of butter at a time to the simmering cream. Constantly whisk the cream until the butter melts. Once. the butter has melted, add another pad of butter until it has all been added to the cream. Once the pasta is finished cooking, reserve a cup of pasta water and set to the side. Add the cooked pasta to the cream sauce, along with the juice of half a lemon, the parmesan cheese, your reserved pasta water and the crispy mushrooms. Mix the pasta with tongs until the noodles have been coated and the sauce is nice and creamy. 5. Serve pasta in your favorite bowl and top with more grated parmesan. Enjoy!!

You can watch a video of the recipe being cooked below.