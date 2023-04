Post a photo or video on KSAT Connect and tell us what makes your pet pal special.

National Pet Day is perfect for showing off our animal friends. And many in the San Antonio area have already done so by sharing photos and videos on the KSAT Connect Pets page.

Want your pet pal in the spotlight? Post a photo or video to KSAT Connect and tell us what makes your buddy special.

A few pet pics from KSAT Connect (click here to post your own)