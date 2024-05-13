It’s time to vote in the finals of our best wedding party song!

In this image released on November 21, Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic perform onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Esparza via Getty Images)

The finals are here!

After multiple rounds of voting, we only have two songs left that have survived. Can you believe it? And honestly, they are both songs that are so fun to dance to at weddings!

The final vote came down to “The Cupid Shuffle” and “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.

It seems that when it comes to dancing at weddings, we all really love a song that’s funky and fun. “The Cupid Shuffle” is a classic at weddings, and no one can resist the dance floor when Bruno Mars comes on.

Voting for the finals ends tomorrow on Tuesday, May 14, so make sure you get those votes in!