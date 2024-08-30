Best time to plant shrubs in San Antonio is in the fall

Here are shrubs that survive heat, drought, freeze and are deer tolerant

SAN ANTONIO – Fall is the best time to plant anything in San Antonio, and the Meteorological fall (Sept. 1) kicks off this weekend.

We are experiencing highs in the low 90s this week and I like to call that Texas fall.

That means it’s time to get your shrubs in the ground, so they can have ample time to develop roots for both the spring and summer.

Here are some top choices of native shrubs that are all heat, drought, freeze tolerant and also deer resistant:

Texas Sage: My number one shrub when people ask about a good fence line cover, is Texas Sage, because they grow fast and bloom after a good rain.

Esperanza: Another native that you can cut down to the roots every winter and will shoot up by the summer and have constant blooms when nothing else is blooming in triple digits.

Desert Willow: This is considered a shrub/tree, but another stunner that blooms through the heat.

*Plant people don’t come for me, because these next two aren’t technically native, but do thrive in San Antonio and are considered Texas Superstars.*

Pride of Barbados: When everything is brown in the summer, you can always count on Pride of Barbados to be in constant bloom and is so drought and heat tolerant.

Texas Lilac or Vitex: Is it a shrub or tree? Whatever it is, pollinators love it and it’s stunning. We have one at KSAT that I love watching butterflies flock to.

Remember when planting dig a hole as deep as your container and twice as wide.

Mix in a good compost and water often for the first two months.