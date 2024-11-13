'Diabetes is a Drag': Queens raise awareness for diabetes

SAN ANTONIO – Each year, Rueben and David Hernandez-Valdez host an epic fundraiser to mark Diabetes Awareness Month.

On Friday they held the fourth annual “Diabetes is a Drag” event. It evolved from “Dancing Away Diabetes,” which David Hernandez-Valdez hosted, merging his two worlds of working as a Zumba instructor and raising awareness for a disease that hits close to home. His dad passed from complications due to diabetes.

His husband, Rueben Hernandez-Valdez, a Realtor by day, said their event sheds light not just on the disease but also on the LGBTQ+ community.

“Diabetes awareness is important because it affects many families but it is specifically prominent in minorities,” Rueben Hernandez-Valdez said. ”Being that sometimes minorities are overlooked, we know the importance of ensuring the cause can be seen and what better way than to join forces with another group that is constantly overlooked — the LGBTQIA community."

The drag show brought in queens from San Antonio and beyond, like Countess of the Riverwalk Kristi Waters and even a Selena impersonator who brought down the house in an energetic finale.

Drag queens perform to raise awareness for Diabetes (KSAT)

David Hernandez-Valdez performed as his rare stage name “Mysteria” and Rueben Hernandez-Valdez, who has never performed, did a surprise performance with a standing ovation.

“The turnout warms our hearts for many reasons. As David looked around the venue he burst into tears by the support and the smiles that filled the room. For that night, we were all united and enjoying each other’s company!“ Rueben Hernandez-Valdez said. ”From the mayor’s wife to local news anchors to some of the top-producing real estate agents of our city, this event is reaching people we only dreamed of reaching!”

Rueben (left) and David (right) pose after the 4th annual 'Diabetes is a Drag' event. (ksat)

November is Diabetes Awareness Month. If you missed the show, Rueben Hernandez-Valdez said following their Facebook page “Diabetes is a Drag” is the first step to contributing and being the first to know about next year’s event.