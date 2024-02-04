San Antonio drag legend Kristi Waters makes comeback to Gay Strip

SAN ANTONIO – From the San Antonio River Walk back to the strip on Main Avenue, drag performer Kristi Waters has marked her comeback to the city’s LGBTQ+ district.

Waters’ premiere show was on Saturday at Let’s Be Honest after years of residency at Paramour.

“I’m excited to be Performing weekly back on the gay strip! It has been years since I’ve had a residency on the strip! I feel like this will be a nice fresh start to an amazing new journey,” Waters wrote in a message to KSAT’s South Texas Pride.

The performer ended her time at Paramour with a performance of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Run Away with Me,” an all-time favorite of Waters’.

“I don’t perform it a lot, but when I do, I enjoy every single moment of it. I did feel emotional knowing it was the end of a chapter in my book,” Waters said.

While she won’t be performing on the River Walk every week anymore, Waters is vying to become this year’s Fiesta River Walk Queen.

“I want to thank every single person who has not only donated but shared my story and fully supported me along this path! I’m excited to represent the LGBTQIA+ community all year long as River Walk Royalty! The love and support truly feels amazing knowing I’m doing something amazing for the community,” Waters wrote.

You can catch Kristi Waters performing at Let’s Be Honest at 10 a.m. on Thursdays and at noon on Saturdays and Sundays. More details here.

