VIDEO: $1.27 million New Braunfels home has its own lazy river

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Imagine having your own lazy river in your backyard. A home in New Braunfels has made that dream a reality.
A 3,543-square-foot home with a backyard oasis in New Braunfels is listed at $1.27 million.
The property at 2550 Black Bear is listed by Brad and Stephanie Alexander with The Alexander Home Team - Keller Williams.
The home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a built-in gas oven, a double oven and a gas water heater.
In the backyard, the home has its own pool surrounded by a lazy river. There is a small bridge that crosses over the river to reach the pool.
Amenities also include a breakfast bar, chandelier, separate and formal dining rooms, and a double vanity.
The average price for a home in New Braunfels is $353,287, according to Zillow.
