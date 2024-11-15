VIDEO: $1.27 million New Braunfels home has its own lazy river

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Imagine having your own lazy river in your backyard. A home in New Braunfels has made that dream a reality.

A 3,543-square-foot home with a backyard oasis in New Braunfels is listed at $1.27 million.

Take a tour of the property in the video above.

The property at 2550 Black Bear is listed by Brad and Stephanie Alexander with The Alexander Home Team - Keller Williams.

This home at 2550 Black Bear Drive is for sale in New Braunfels. It is listed by Brad and Stephanie Alexander with The Alexander Home Team - Keller Williams. (Courtesy, James Grayson - Go Texas Productions)

The home includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms, a built-in gas oven, a double oven and a gas water heater.

In the backyard, the home has its own pool surrounded by a lazy river. There is a small bridge that crosses over the river to reach the pool.

Amenities also include a breakfast bar, chandelier, separate and formal dining rooms, and a double vanity.

The average price for a home in New Braunfels is $353,287, according to Zillow.

You can see the full list of amenities on The Alexander Home Team - Keller Williams site here.

