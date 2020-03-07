Local school district partners with farmers to bring fresh vegetables and fruits to campuses

SAN ANTONIO – On the first Friday of every month, the Northside Independent School District partners with farmers to bring fresh fruits and vegetables to all schools.

This Friday, the district served grape tomatoes to students.

“Tomatoes have lycopene, and it's a great antioxidant, so it's very healthy. They also have potassium, and they have Vitamin C,” said Risa Riepma, dietician for NISD.

Riepma said, leading up to Friday, the students received activity sheets so they can learn more about the produce they are eating.

“It's in an effort to collaborate with farmers and to get the kids more educated and aware of agriculture and the importance of eating fruits and vegetables,” Riepma said.

The program has been going on for three years, and the costs are covered through the child nutrition department’s budget. The food varies depending on the season.

“I’ve tried different types of vegetables, and I’m like, OK, well, what should I try today? Should I try this vegetable, or should I try that?” said Hailey Fabling, a fifth-grader at NISD.