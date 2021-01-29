Lawsuit claims Subway’s tuna mix doesn’t contain any tuna and is ‘mixture of various concoctions’

A new lawsuit filed last week in California claims Subway’s tuna mixture doesn’t actually contain any tuna but is really a “mixture of various concoctions.”

According to the CBS News, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of two residents in California who say they were “tricked into buying food items that wholly lacked the ingredients they reasonably thought they were purchasing.”

The pair’s lawyer, Alex Brown with Lanier Law Firm, told CBS that they are trying to figure out what exactly is in the tuna as independent lab results have so far only determined what isn’t in it.

The lawsuit states that Subway’s tuna products “entirely lack any trace of tuna as a component, let alone the main or predominant ingredient,” USA Today reported.

Subway’s website, however, lists their tuna mix as flaked tuna blended with creamy mayo.

A spokesperson for Subway released a statement to People saying, “Subway delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants, which is mixed with mayonnaise and used in freshly made sandwiches, wraps and salads that are served to and enjoyed by our guests.”

The statement goes on to say “these baseless accusations threaten to damage our franchisees [and] small business owners who work tirelessly to uphold the high standards that Subway sets for all of its products, including its tuna.”

The spokesperson said there was “no basis” for the claims “which are frivolous and are being pursued without adequate investigation.”

People also reported that the plaintiffs declined to provide information regarding what ingredients were actually found in the tuna during independent lab testing.

Subway has been in hot water before in terms of their sandwiches. In October, an Irish court said Subway bread wasn’t really bread because it contains too much sugar.

