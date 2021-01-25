Some snacks that promote positive mental health

New year, new you, right? Are you feeling less stressed already? Here are some food suggestions to help you live in a state of calm in 2021.

According to Felicia Porrazza, a Philadelphia-based registered dietitian who helps stressed-out clients find natural ways to improve their overall wellness, there are easy ways to lower your stress via your diet.

Open your palate to oily fish. Try out anchovies, sardines and herring, in addition to salmon, trout and mackerel. These foods are a rich source of stress-busting omega-3 fatty acids which play an important role in brain health.

Mix it up with shellfish. Mussels, clams and oysters are rich in vitamin B12 in addition to Omega-3s, which are both prominent nutrients in diets connected with lower anxiety.

In fact, B vitamins, including vitamin B12, help to maintain the nervous system, and stress can cause a slight increase in the body’s requirements of these b vitamins.

Consume more vitamin C. Foods such as red and green peppers, oranges, grapefruit and kiwi are rich in vitamin C, which in high doses has antidepressant effects and improves mood, and may be helpful in treating stress-related disorders.

Choose healthy carbs. Carbohydrates can help to boost serotonin production in the brain, which is key in influencing our mood. Complex carbs including whole grains and vegetables can help boost levels of serotonin.

And research shows sweets like cookies and candy can make you experience blood sugar spikes and crashes, and that can make you feel more stressed.