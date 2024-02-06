San Antonio restaurants and businesses offering dinner deals, events for Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – From candlelight dinners to takeout options to champagne among the hippos, there are plenty of ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in San Antonio.
Below, we’ve listed dinner deals and events to consider when making your Feb. 14 plans, either with your cupid or your pals. We will update this story as we learn of more Valentine’s Day dining options.
Note that some places require reservations or tickets, so act fast to make sure your plans don’t get dumped.
- Aldaco’s Mexican Cuisine, 20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, will have an exclusive $65 three-course dinner for two from Feb. 10-14. Entrees include shrimp chile relleno or seared chicken breast in a peanut-chipotle mole. There will also be a Galentine’s Day drink menu, photo booth and giveaways while supplies last on Feb. 13.
- Bakery Lorraine will have Valentine’s Day-themed desserts as well as a flower bouquet with macarons this season. Preorders for the bouquet are available now through noon on Feb. 11, with pickup on Feb. 14.
- Central Market, 4821 Broadway St., will sell Valentine’s Day meals for two, ranging from $34.99 to $64.99. The meals include beef wellington, lobster mac and cheese and butternut squash lasagna. Orders can be placed online starting Feb. 7, with pickup and delivery available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 14. Valentine’s Day Meals will be available in-store Feb. 12-14.
- Copa Wine Bar, 19141 Stone Oak Pkwy, will host a special dinner from 5-9 p.m. on Feb. 14 with specials including a wine flight for $30 and a charcuterie board for two at $30.
- Costa Pacifica, 434 N. Loop 1604 W., will host a three-course prix-fixe menu for $30 per person on Feb. 14. The menu includes tuna carpaccio, Pacifica salmon and churros with cajeta. Walk-ins are welcome but limited reservations are available.
- Little Red Barn, 1836 S Hackberry St., will have a $65 three-course prix fixe menu for two available on Feb. 9, 10 and 14 only. The menu includes two choices of T-bone steak, ribeye, Dean & Peeler filet, or steak and shrimp.
- Ocho at Hotel Havana, 1015 Navarro St., will have a four-course dinner for $85 per person on Feb. 14 from 7-10 p.m. The pre-fixe dinner includes short ribs and strawberry tres leches cake.
- Peter Piper Pizza is selling heart-shaped pizzas from now through Feb. 28. For every heart-shaped pizza sold, Peter Piper will donate $1 to CHRISTUS Children’s. The pizzas start at $19.98.
- PJ’s Coffee will offer buy-one-get-one hot chocolate, frozen hot chocolate and matcha latte (hot or iced), while supplies last, on Feb. 14.
- Rosario’s ComidaMex & Bar, 722 S. Saint Mary’s St., will host a party called “Love on the Rock,” which will include a DJ from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Feb 14 and complimentary chocolate-covered strawberries while supplies last. Guests must be 25 and up with a valid ID to attend.
- San Antonio Zoo will host a Valentine’s Day dinner, called “The Wild at Heart Dining Experience,” set inside Africa Live! Premium VIP and VIP seating are sold out, but standard seating is available for $150. The dinner includes a pre-fixed menu, champagne toast, chocolate strawberries and musical entertainment.