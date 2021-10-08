Partly Cloudy icon
Holidays

Check the sex offender registry before heading out to trick-or-treat

Map lets you see the sex offenders in your area

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Trending, Holidays, Halloween
SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is approaching and trick-or-treat safety is a top priority every year for parents and law enforcement.

It’s important to check the sex offender registry prior to Halloween to see which houses might be unsafe for trick-or-treating.

You can search for your address on the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry website to view a map of offenders in your area and ensure everyone has a safe Halloween. You can view the registry here.

Below are some tips for trick-or-treating:

  • Map out your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and check the sex offender registry to see which houses should be avoided.
  • Travel in groups that have at least one adult who can help supervise and keep kids on a safe route.
  • Only trick-or-treat in neighborhoods you are familiar with.
  • Never enter homes when trick-or-treating.
  • Avoid homes where people’s porch lights have been turned off.
  • Don’t wear costumes with guns and knives that could be mistaken for the real thing.
  • Costumes should have light reflectors to help drivers see trick-or-treaters in the dark. Flashlights and glowing jewelry are also encouraged for the same reason.

