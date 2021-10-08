Check the sex offender registry before heading out to trick-or-treat

SAN ANTONIO – Halloween is approaching and trick-or-treat safety is a top priority every year for parents and law enforcement.

It’s important to check the sex offender registry prior to Halloween to see which houses might be unsafe for trick-or-treating.

You can search for your address on the Texas Department of Public Safety sex offender registry website to view a map of offenders in your area and ensure everyone has a safe Halloween. You can view the registry here.

Below are some tips for trick-or-treating:

Map out your trick-or-treat route ahead of time and check the sex offender registry to see which houses should be avoided.

Travel in groups that have at least one adult who can help supervise and keep kids on a safe route.

Only trick-or-treat in neighborhoods you are familiar with.

Never enter homes when trick-or-treating.

Avoid homes where people’s porch lights have been turned off.

Don’t wear costumes with guns and knives that could be mistaken for the real thing.

Costumes should have light reflectors to help drivers see trick-or-treaters in the dark. Flashlights and glowing jewelry are also encouraged for the same reason.

