KSAT Connect users capture spectacular rainbows across San Antonio

After rain fell across parts of San Antonio on Wednesday, many KSAT Connect users witnessed a vibrant rainbow in the sky. Some users even witnessed a double rainbow!

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, a traditional rainbow forms when sunlight is scattered by water droplets. This process separates the light into its component wavelengths, which we then see as different colors.

Whether it’s beautiful rainbows or stunning sunsets, we want to see your pictures! Submit your photos to KSAT Connect. Here’s a guide on how to post.

Sign up for the 'Whatever the Weather' newsletter here. Email Address Sign up.