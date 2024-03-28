64º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Insider

KSAT Connect users capture spectacular rainbows across San Antonio

Some users spotted a double rainbow in the sky

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: KSAT Insider, Whatever the Weather, KSATKids
KSAT Connect users shared their rainbow photos. (KSAT)

After rain fell across parts of San Antonio on Wednesday, many KSAT Connect users witnessed a vibrant rainbow in the sky. Some users even witnessed a double rainbow!

According to the KSAT Weather Authority team, a traditional rainbow forms when sunlight is scattered by water droplets. This process separates the light into its component wavelengths, which we then see as different colors.

Whether it’s beautiful rainbows or stunning sunsets, we want to see your pictures! Submit your photos to KSAT Connect. Here’s a guide on how to post.

Laura Bernal

Beautiful rainbow after the rain.

0
San Antonio
Henry Yarborough

Rainbow over tower

0
San Antonio
gina56

🌈 pictures on broadway

0
San Antonio
Soni

Enjoying the beautiful weather and rainbows 🌈🌈

0
Lakehills
Hitzfeldermoving

Awesome double rainbow

0
San Antonio
Misty Rose

Rainbow touching a peace rose

0
San Antonio
Lovelylexy

Rainbow Evening 🌈✨

1
San Antonio
Jeanster

At Culebra and 1604 intersection. What a view!

0
San Antonio
Eliza515

Double rainbow 🌈

0
San Antonio

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram