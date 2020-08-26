KSAT Community Hurricane Laura Relief Phone Bank with the American Red Cross to be held Friday

SAN ANTONIO – As Hurricane Laura continues to gain strength, the American Red Cross needs all the help they can get in aiding their relief efforts on the Gulf coast with volunteers and funds.

This Friday, Aug. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., KSAT Community is partnering with the American Red Cross to host a Hurricane Laura Relief Phone Bank.

Please call 855-678-4483(GIVE) during the phone bank if you would like to make a monetary donation.

To make a donation online for the Red Cross, click here. If you are interested in volunteering, openings are still available.

