University Health establishes COVID-19 vaccine registry for seniors 80 and older

SAN ANTONIO – In response to the state’s expansion of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to all adults, University Health created a special online registration process for people age 80 and older.

Members of this priority population can sign up for an upcoming vaccine appointment by completing a simple online form, which can be easily accessed on the University Health COVID-19 information page.

As the line for vaccines gets longer, this registry will help move older adults to the front of it. It will also save them from the stress of competing with thousands of people – now of all ages - trying to nab an online appointment when limited numbers of slots are released to the public.

With the University Health 80+ registry, people can take their time entering their information and someone from University Health will follow up with them by phone to make the appointment as quickly as possible.

University Health is always looking for ways to make it easier for our vulnerable populations to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

To help make the process as easy as possible for this priority population, this registry is available only for persons who are at least 80 years old. Photo identification with a date of birth will be required at the vaccination site.

Starting Monday, March 29, all adults are eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Texas.

Safety and efficacy

Vaccines are cleared for Emergency Use Authorization after a rigorous review by the Food and Drug Administration based on scientific evidence about safety and effectiveness gathered through large clinical trials, according to University Health.

The COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19.

Having symptoms like fever after getting a vaccine is normal and a sign a person’s immune system is learning to fight the virus.

Have any questions? Read the University Health FAQ page on topics about appointments, preparing for your vaccination and how to receive notifications about vaccine availability.

