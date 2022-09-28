What questions do you have about the connection between domestic violence and mass shootings?

(For KSAT use only)

Watch the Collaborative Commission on Domestic Violence Town Hall, Wednesday, October 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – October is domestic violence awareness month.

Join us Thursday, October 6, at 2 p.m. for a KSAT Community town hall about the important subject.

We’ll be discussing the connection between domestic violence and mass shootings, a topic experts are currently exploring.

The town hall will be moderated by KSAT anchor and reporter Courtney Friedman, and hosted by the Collaborative Commission of Domestic Violence. The collaborative commission is a court-ordered commission dedicated to bridging gaps in the effort to end domestic violence.

The town hall will include panelists who are experts in the field and will be part of a larger two-day public event in which the commission will reveal updates on their work, set new goals and educate the public.

We want to hear from you

What questions do you have regarding the connection between domestic violence and mass shootings?

Helpful Resources

Domestic violence can impact anyone, friends, family, children, men, women, and communities.

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence, please know resources are available.

Please visit our resource page for help.

You can also see stories from Courtney Friedman’s series confronting domestic violence: Loving in Fear.

