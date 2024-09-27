Father keeps daughter’s memory alive through San Antonio’s Head for the Cure 5K

SAN ANTONIO – Since 2014, families and friends in San Antonio have united in the fight against brain cancer through the Head for the Cure 5K.

The race not only raises awareness but also serves as a heartfelt tribute to loved ones lost.

“It brings your spirits back up,” said David Flores, whose daughter, Americus Miranda Flores, passed away from brain cancer. “It sometimes feels like it just happened yesterday, but we feel that when people get together, it feels like, you know, we’re not the only ones dealing with somebody who has lost someone or is surviving and suffering.”

David Flores shared that even when his daughter was suffering from a brain tumor, she was always smiling and lifting the spirits of everyone around her.

“She would talk, laugh or smile, or like, even when she couldn’t speak, she figured out how to communicate with her hand gestures or head bumps, like saying she loved you. She was just awesome,” Flores said.

Americus Miranda was diagnosed with craniopharyngioma when she was 18 months old. At just 5 years old, she passed away.

“It was just a tumor that was inoperable,” Flores said. “They did the surgery, but she didn’t survive.”

Now, Americus Miranda’s “giving and loving spirit” lives on through the Head for the Cure 5K. Family and friends have been participating for the last 10 years, not only to remember and honor Miranda but also to help other children and families impacted by brain cancer.

“It’s awesome to see her picture and her name on an event like this,” said David Flores. “It’s just keeping her spirit alive. And if we can keep on raising funds for Head for the Cure, we can see another little kid, you know, survive and thrive, it’s worth it.”

Flores added that they are also involved with the race to support his mother, who is a survivor of brain cancer.

“My mother, Alicia Avila, was also diagnosed with a brain tumor, too,” said Flores. “And so it feels like maybe this is a little calling for us, to our family, so can come together and make something good. My mom, as a survivor, you know, she’s been battling brain tumors, and they keep coming back, but she’s a warrior herself, too.”

Head for the Cure 5K returns to the Alamo City

The race begins on Sept. 28, 2024, at 8 a.m. at Providence Catholic School, located at 1215 North St. Mary’s Street, outside the KSAT 12 studios.

To receive 25% off when registering, enter discount code ‘KSAT24.’ Click here to register.