88º
Join Insider for Free

Money

KSAT Money Q&A: Community-building for success

Christina Olivarez joins the latest KSAT Money Q&A and gives a sneak preview of her SA Startup Week session

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Money, Q&A, Community, Business, San Antonio Startup Week

Christina Olivarez, with The Social Butterfly Gal, joined the KSAT Money Q&A to discuss how entrepreneurs and business professionals can harness the power of community-building for success.

Olivarez talks about where to find your community, how to give your audience what they want to see and gives a sneak preview of her San Antonio Startup Week Panel “The Key Elements That Power Community-Led Growth.”

Watch the latest KSAT Money Q&A in the video player.

RELATED ON KSAT.COM

KSAT Money Q&A: San Antonio Startup Week 2023 aims to ‘ignite innovation & build the future’

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter