KSAT Money Q&A: Community-building for success

Christina Olivarez, with The Social Butterfly Gal, joined the KSAT Money Q&A to discuss how entrepreneurs and business professionals can harness the power of community-building for success.

Olivarez talks about where to find your community, how to give your audience what they want to see and gives a sneak preview of her San Antonio Startup Week Panel “The Key Elements That Power Community-Led Growth.”

Watch the latest KSAT Money Q&A in the video player.

