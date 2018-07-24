Rio Grande Valley landowners living along the border share experiences with immigrants

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – DAY 2 (MONDAY): (11:35 p.m.) KSAT began its journey along the U.S.-Mexico border leaving the Rio Grande Valley around 2 a.m. to El Paso, Texas, where reporter Tiffany Huertas will meet with several people that include the U.S. Border Patrol’s Southwest Sector.

(10:15 p.m.) The Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector remains the busiest in the county with more than 14,000 apprehensions just last month.

While on a ride along with the RGV Sector, Border Patrol agents spotted a group of immigrants who had crossed over the Rio Grande illegally to the United States.

(6:06 p.m.) An immigration attorney from Virginia has not only been representing some of the families in the Rio Grande Valley but also helping them send letters to their children.

(5:15 p.m.) Rio Grande Valley landowners living along the Texas-Mexico border share their experiences on interacting with immigrants who cross the nearby Rio Grande.

Abram Desiga, who grew up in Progreso Lakes, Texas, said his parents crossed over from Mexico in the 1940s and that they have stayed in the area ever since.

Desiga said his family's home sits just a mile away from the border wall, encountering the immigrants often on their property who either ask for directions and/or water.

(3:56 p.m.) KSAT reporter Tiffany Huertas previews "The Line" stories that will be airing during Monday's newscasts.

The stories are about residents living along on the Texas-Mexico border, an immigration attorney from Virginia reading a letter from a migrant father to his daughter, and U.S. Border Patrol apprehensions.

(2:10 p.m.) The overflow of people at the Catholic Charities Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas, is causing them to live in a facility at Basilica of San Juan.

Brenda Riojas, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, confirmed to KSAT that the facility is currently housing migrants that are from the respite center.

(1:27 p.m.) An immigration attorney from Virginia has not only been representing some of the families in the Rio Grande Valley but also helping them send letters to their children.

Eileen Blessinger said she has collected more than 30 letters written by parents being kept in the Port Isabel Detention Center, sharing one of the letters from a father who told his daughter that he loved her and not to lose faith.

(10:13 a.m.) KSAT is traveling more than 800 miles west from the Rio Grande Valley to El Paso, where they will meet with several community members about life along the border.

The trip to West Texas will also include meeting the U.S. Border Patrol's Southwest Sector to talk about apprehensions in their region.

