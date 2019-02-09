Here’s what you should bring with you when you file your taxes

SAN ANTONIO – If you're getting ready to file your tax return, you'll want to have all your important documents available to avoid any speed bumps along the way.

If you're not a contract worker, the first thing you'll want to get is your W-2 form from your employer. If your employer hasn't mailed it to you or sent it to you electronically, you'll want to get with your human resources representative.

If you are a contract worker or freelancer, you'll need a 1099-MISC form.

If you earn income in other ways or earn interest on your assets, there are different 1099 forms for that, too. Make sure to bring those with you when filing your return.

You’ll also want to have your proof of health insurance, which will be on a 1095 form, just in case you need it. Depending on how you purchased your coverage, whether through an employer or the marketplace, your form will have a different letter assigned to it.

Don't forget to bring in your receipts for any charitable donations and your medical and business receipts if you have any.

If you made federal student loan payments, you may be eligible to deduct a portion of the interest you paid, so make sure to get your 1098-E form from your loan servicer.

Individuals and families who earn $60,000 or less annually are eligible to receive free tax preparation through the Volunteer Income Assistance Program.

VITA volunteers from the community help prepare basic, current tax returns for eligible taxpayers at different sites throughout the area.

Free File is available for active-duty military members and their families whose adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less last year. The IRS said those who meet the income requirements can choose between nine companies without regard to additional eligibility requirements.

The IRS will begin processing tax returns on Jan. 27. The deadline to file is April 15.

Don’t forget to have bank information handy in case you want your refund directly deposited into your account.

