KSAT Money: How to make saving easier for yourself

SAN ANTONIO – Saving money can sometimes be difficult when you don’t have a plan, and if you don’t have a savings plan, you may not see the results you’re expecting. So if you’re looking for any easy way to save money, you may consider automation to help.

One of the easiest ways to save is by setting it up to happen automatically whenever you get paid. This is a way to make your money grow consistently and without a lot of effort.

Whether you're saving for a rainy day, a vacation or retirement, once you set up automated savings, you'll be able to set aside money without thinking twice.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has some tips to help.

First, an account at a bank or credit union is considered one of the safest places to keep your money. Your financial institution may offer programs that allow you to automatically move money from your paycheck in your checking account to a savings account. These are called reoccurring transfers, and you can set them up to happen whenever you want for any specific amount.

The CFPB advises you to be aware of your monthly income and expenses. Make sure to monitor your online account, and you can set up to get notifications of your account balance, thereby making sure you have enough money in your checking account to avoid overdraft fees. Check if your financial institution has a minimum amount for savings transfers and then adjust it over time as you make more money.

The CFPB also advises you to consider the timing of your transfers. Track what you owe and when it's due.

Another way to save is by rounding up your change from everyday purchases. If you pay $8.05 for your meal, save the remaining 95 cents to round up the total to $9. You can do this by using cash, mobile apps or you can ask your financial institution if it offers that service when using your debit card.

Lastly, you can save automatically through your employer. Instead of having your entire paycheck directly deposited into your checking account, arrange for a portion of it to go to a savings account. Ask your employer if it will allow you to split your paycheck into multiple accounts.

Remember, even small amounts of money add up over time.

For more information from the CFPB, click here.