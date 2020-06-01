Here’s where to get free doughnuts in San Antonio on National Doughnut Day

SAN ANTONIO – Friday is National Doughnut Day and that means free doughnut deals are taking place this week at some stores.

Certain chains are giving away free doughnuts and others just have sweet deals.

Here's where to find the goods on National Donut Day:

Art of Donut The first 10 people will get a surprise box with hidden gifts inside some of the boxes, according to a spokesperson.

Duck Donuts All registered Duck Donuts Rewards members will receive a free cinnamon sugar donut offer, redeemable June 5-7, in-store, online, through the app or for delivery, according to a press release.

Dunkin’ Donuts Customers will receive a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage.

Krispy Kreme Participating locations will offer one free doughnut per customer per day from June 1-5. Read more here.

Shipley Do-Nuts Participating locations will offer one free glazed doughnut to customers on Friday from 5 a.m. to noon with any purchase. The offer is limited to one free doughnut per person, per purchase. Parties of one or more must each purchase an item to receive a free doughnut, according to the website.

All offers are based on participating locations. It’s best to call and check if your local retailer is participating before heading to that location.

KSAT has reached out to multiple San Antonio stores for National Doughnut Day deals. This list will be updated as more information becomes available.