Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts for a week

SAN ANTONIO – “Any doughnut free” — now that’s something to cheer you up.

Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts from June 1-5 in a weeklong celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Participating locations will offer one free doughnut per customer per day. The offer is not valid for delivery.

“For months, the concept of time and days has been a blur. That’s why this year, we’re changing National Doughnut Day to National Doughnut Week," the chain says online.

San Antonio has four locations: at 8815 Potranco Road, at 2703 SE Military Drive, at 12328 Interstate 10 West and at 1117 North Loop 1604 East. Hours vary by location.

