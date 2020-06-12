Investigation underway after bar explodes in Houston

HOUSTON – Authorities in Houston are investigating the cause of an explosion at a bar early Friday morning.

According to KSAT12′s sister station KPRC, several people reportedly heard the explosion at Bar 5015 around 4:45 a.m.

Reports say the cause was likely a gas explosion and that debris is scattered down the street and up a block from the bar, which is located on Almeda Road.

A food truck near the area was also completely destroyed, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

