73ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

News

Investigation underway after bar explodes in Houston

Exposion occurred around 4:45 a.m. at Bar 5015 near Museum District

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: houston, texas, explosion, bar, overnight
Bar 5015 explodes near Museum District; investigation underway: Police
Bar 5015 explodes near Museum District; investigation underway: Police

HOUSTON – Authorities in Houston are investigating the cause of an explosion at a bar early Friday morning.

According to KSAT12′s sister station KPRC, several people reportedly heard the explosion at Bar 5015 around 4:45 a.m.

Reports say the cause was likely a gas explosion and that debris is scattered down the street and up a block from the bar, which is located on Almeda Road.

A food truck near the area was also completely destroyed, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: