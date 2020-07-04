Week in 2:10: SA Methodist Hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients; Mural dedicated to child abuse case vandalized

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been another busy week in San Antonio, and we’re taking a look back on some of the biggest local stories we’ve covered since Sunday. See what stories made the headlines in The Week in 2:10.

WEEKLY HEADLINES:

San Antonio businesses now requires to post a list of COVID-19 symptoms

Inside look: San Antonio Methodist Hospital overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

Mural dedicated to high profile child abuse case vandalized

Wilson County trio released on bond following arrest in connection to donkey theft