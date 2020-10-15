Voters can ride VIA for free on Election Day

SAN ANTONIO – VIA is offering free fare services as part of the “Ride VIA to Vote” program on Election Day which is Nov. 3.

Ride VIA to Vote was launched in 2016 and provides complimentary public transportation on municipal, state and federal election days for passengers who present a valid voter registration card to the bus or van operator.

The service is not available on early voting days, however, customers can utilize VIA’s daily low fares, including discounts available for seniors, children age 4 and under, students, persons with a disability, and active-duty military.

More information on VIA’s Reduced Fares Program can be found here.

The complimentary service will be available for regular bus service, VIA Link, and VIAtrans paratransit service throughout the VIA service area. Registered VIAtrans customers must schedule their trip in accordance with VIAtrans policies and procedures by phone or online, according to VIA officials.

To find out which route serves your polling place on Election Day, Enter your polling place address into the online trip planner at VIAinfo.net.

For more information, you can call the customer information line at (210) 362-2020, or use the free VIA goMobile app to plan your trip to the nearest polling location.

More Election Coverage: