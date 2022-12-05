Power restored in Leon Valley after early-morning outage

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Updated at 5:55 a.m.: The outage has been resolved, according to CPS Energy’s online outage map.
(Original Story)
CPS Energy is reporting a power outage in Leon Valley that has left more than 3,800 customers without power early Monday morning.
The energy company said they became aware of the outage around 4:25 a.m. and are working to determine the exact cause.
The CPS Energy website said power is expected to be restored around 6:45 a.m.
CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.
During a power outage customers should:
- Stay informed by viewing the latest outage information on CPS Energy's outage map and receiving updates through Facebook and Twitter.
- Stay away from downed power lines! Treat all wires as if they are "live" (energized). Report damaged power lines immediately by calling 911 and CPS Energy at 353-4327.
- Protect electronic devices such as televisions, stereos, computers and printers with a power strip equipped with a surge protector to avoid sudden spikes and surges that could damage electrical devices when power is restored.
- Keep one light turned on to know when power has been restored.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food cold longer. According to the American Red Cross, an unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. Also, a full freezer will keep the temperature for 48 hours if the door remains closed.
- Use caution with candles and generators, carefully placing them so as not to create a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.
- Use caution when driving, as traffic signals may be disrupted.
- To report an outage or view a near-real-time map of affected areas, call 210-353-HELP (4357) or visit cpsenergy.com and click on Outage Center.