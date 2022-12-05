Power restored in Leon Valley after early-morning outage

LEON VALLEY, Texas – Updated at 5:55 a.m.: The outage has been resolved, according to CPS Energy’s online outage map.

---

(Original Story)

CPS Energy is reporting a power outage in Leon Valley that has left more than 3,800 customers without power early Monday morning.

The energy company said they became aware of the outage around 4:25 a.m. and are working to determine the exact cause.

The CPS Energy website said power is expected to be restored around 6:45 a.m.

CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.

