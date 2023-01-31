KSAT Sports Director Greg Simmons resigns

Longtime KSAT Sports Director/Anchor Greg Simmons submitted his resignation to the station on Monday.

“For the past 42 years, I have had the honor of working with the best in the business while sharing my passion for sports and our community with all of you,” Simmons said in a statement. “I am overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support from family, friends and viewers in light of recent events. I have resigned from my role as Sports Director at KSAT 12. I am grateful for the opportunity this brings to focus on my health and wellness, and what the future will bring.”

He submitted his resignation after being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Simmons began his career at KSAT in 1980.