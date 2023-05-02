Deputy helps deliver baby on highway shoulder; sheriff says it’s his 3rd delivery

A deputy in Hillsborough County, Florida, seems to have the magic touch after helping deliver his third baby over the weekend.

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones was approached on Sunday, April 30, by a concerned driver who said his wife was about to give birth in their vehicle.

Deputy Jones immediately called Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and then attended to the woman.

“Without hesitation, he sprang into action to assist the mother in delivering her baby on the side of the road. He provided constant encouragement and emotional support and utilized his training to ensure a safe delivery,” according to a press release.

The woman delivered a healthy baby girl shortly after he arrived. The mother and baby were taken to a local hospital for evaluation and additional care following the birth.

The sheriff’s body- cam video of the delivery, which has been partially blurred, can be seen in the media player at the top of this article.

“I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones’s quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands.”

Deputy Jones said he was thrilled to help welcome the baby girl to the world and suggested the couple name her “Red.”

