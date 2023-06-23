OceanGate footage shows previous expedition to Titanic wreckage

Footage from a previous OceanGate expedition to the Titanic wreckage shows a previous successful tour of the Titanic wreckage.

The footage shows views of the Titanic wreckage and chronicles a 2022 dive to the historic underwater site.

You can take a tour of the Titanic wreckage in the media player at the top of the article.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that debris had been found roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic.

Officials said Thursday that the vessel appears to have imploded, killing all five passengers.

Stockton Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and Suleman Dawood have been identified as the victims.

More headlines: