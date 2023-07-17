SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspects who fired gunshots at 2 Southwest Side homes

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible for the shooting of two homes on the city’s Southwest Side.

The incident occurred Tuesday, June 27 around 5:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Dexter Drive, not far from South General McMullen and John F. Kennedy High School.

According to police, a silver sedan drove eastbound on Dexter Drive and the occupants inside opened fire at two homes, striking the residences. No one inside the homes, however, were hurt in the shooting, police said.

SAPD said the shootings are at least the second time gunfire had been shot at the same two houses in the course of just two months. Shots are now being heard more frequently in the area.

The suspects in the shooting have not been found. If located, they likely face a charge of deadly conduct with a firearm, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.