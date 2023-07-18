Video shows Texas police rescue Rottweiler from underneath shed

Police in North Richland Hills, Texas, shared footage showing the moment a 95-pound Rottweiler, Roxie, was rescued after becoming stuck under a shed.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Police in North Texas were called to rescue a dog from underneath a shed earlier this month and the incident was caught on video.

Roxie the rascally Rottweiler became stuck under the shed on July 9 in North Richland Hills, a city northeast of Fort Worth.

North Richland Hills police said Roxie is believed to have chased an opossum under her family’s shed when she found herself wedged beneath the shed floor, unable to get out.

Officers who responded to the scene started sawing into the shed floor and prying away floorboards to help rescue Roxie who happily looked on as officers worked to free her.

You can see the sweet, 95-pound girl looking on as her rescuers dutifully cut away at the floor in the media player at the top of this article.

NRH officers said it took approximately 30 minutes to cut Roxie free.

“Other than being hot and a little worked up from being stuck, Roxie is reportedly doing ok,” according to a statement from the NRH Police Department.

