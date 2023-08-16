93º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

News

Child’s body found strangled under her bed, police say she was sexually assaulted

11-year-old girl texted her dad saying someone was at the door, police say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Houston, Crime, Pasadena
An 11-year-old girl’s body was found strangled and sexually assaulted underneath her bed at her family’s apartment in Pasadena. Officials with the Pasadena Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Main Street where they found the body of Maria Gonzalez.

PASADENA, Texas – An 11-year-old girl’s body was found strangled and sexually assaulted underneath her bed at her family’s apartment in the Houston area.

Officials with the Pasadena Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. on Saturday to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Main Street where they found the body of Maria Gonzalez.

Police Chief Josh Bruegger said the father was at work when he got a text from his daughter Saturday morning saying someone was knocking on the door.

Bruegger said family members went to check on Maria but didn’t see or hear anything and it wasn’t until Maria’s father Carmelo Gonzalez arrived home five hours later that he discovered her body.

“The father’s alibi checks out,” Bruegger said.

During a press conference, Bruegger said investigators have taken DNA samples from people who live in the complex but noted that “getting cooperation has been frankly, somewhat of a challenge.”

“The medical examiner concluded that the cause of death was asphyxiation due to strangulation. Additional investigation determined that the victim was sexually assaulted,” Pasadena police told KSAT sister station KPRC.

Maria’s mother was in Guatemala at the time Maria was killed.

Police currently have no suspects.

11-year-old’s body found underneath her bed, strangled, sexually assaulted at Pasadena apartment (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email