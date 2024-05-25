Police searching for driver who fled from officers, caused crash at North Side intersection, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are searching for a person who fled from officers and caused a crash on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of San Pedro Avenue and West Contour Drive.

Recommended Videos

Officers attempted a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler, but the driver fled at high speeds, causing authorities to stop the chase eventually, SAPD says.

Later on, police said the Jeep was seen on San Angelo Boulevard while a Chevy LTS was approaching the San Pedro Ave. and W. Contour Dr. intersection.

Police said the Jeep driver ignored a stop sign on San Pedro Ave., and two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The driver of the Chevy LTS, a 70-year-old man, suffered significant injuries, according to SAPD. Authorities said he was transported to a local hospital and is in stable.

After the collision, the Jeep driver fled from the scene on foot, failing to render aid to the victim, police said.

If found, the Jeep driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid – serious bodily injury and evading with a vehicle.