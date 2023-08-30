Goliad County judge reprimanded for interfering with cattle seizures

GOLIAD COUNTY, Texas – The Goliad County judge has been reprimanded by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct after he interfered with a warrant for the seizure of cattle.

Judge Mike Bennett arrived at two properties on May 26, 2021, and attempted to stop local law enforcement from seizing cattle that had been mistreated and were believed to be starving, according to a public reprimand from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

KSAT called Bennett’s office Wednesday and an office assistant said “he doesn’t have any comment on that” before hanging up the phone.

The public reprimand, which was issued on Aug. 16, said Goliad County constables, a Brazoria County Livestock deputy and a Houston Humane Society Chief Animal Cruelty officer and his team were loading animals into trailers in the 4300 block of Franke Road when Bennett arrived and asked workers to stop loading cattle until he could figure out what was going on.

Bennett told members of the commission that he was contacted by a rancher, who said the cattle were being hauled to another county. He denied ordering law enforcement to stop the seizure but acknowledged that he asked the workers to stop.

According to the public reprimand, Bennett left the first property and arrived at a second property along FM 622 and also attempted to stop the seizure of cattle at that location.

Goliad County Justice of the Peace Susan Moore issued the animal seizure warrant on May 25, 2021, and Bennett admitted to calling her twice to recall the warrant.

Bennett told the commission that the cattle were owned by Darryl Franke, who had recently died, and an estate hearing for Franke was scheduled in his court for the following week.

Bennett said he was concerned about the estate hearing and attempted to stop the seizure because he wanted to protect Franke’s property.

A Goliad County attorney filed a motion to release Bennett from presiding over the case due to his involvement in trying to stop the cattle seizure but Bennett voluntarily recused himself from the case.

The commission found that Bennett’s actions “constituted willful and persistent conduct that is clearly inconsistent with the proper performance of his duties and cast public discredit upon the judiciary or the administration of justice” before issuing the public reprimand.

Bennett appeared before the commission for a hearing in June, records show.