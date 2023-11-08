79º
City of San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day

What to know before you head out

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings from the City of San Antonio to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Public Safety

  • Police will be on duty
  • Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
  • Animal Care Officers will be on duty

General Services

  • 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.
  • Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910) and Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will not be operational
  • Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
  • Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

Waste Collection & Drop Off

  • Recycling, organics and garbage will be collected
  • Dead animal collection will be on duty on a skeleton crew
  • Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics) will be closed
  • Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed

Facilities & Administrative Offices

  • Open
    • City parks and trails will be open
    • All library locations, including Central Library will be open on Friday, Nov. 10 but closed on Saturday, Nov. 11
    • Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open on Friday, Nov. 10 but closed on Saturday, Nov. 11
    • Municipal Court magistrate services and SAPD’s detention center will be open
    • Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers will be open
    • Head Start administrative offices and school district sites will be open
    • Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office will be open
    • Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open
    • La Villita and Market Square shops will be open
    • Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square will be open
  • Closed
    • The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office will be closed
    • City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center will be closed
    • All Metro Health clinics and offices will be closed
    • San Antonio Municipal Court will be closed
    • SAPD’s Administration and Records Section will be closed
    • SAFD Administrative Offices will be closed
    • Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites will be closed
    • Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers will be closed
    • Child Care Services administrative offices will be closed
    • Carver Community Cultural Center will be closed
    • Alamodome Offices and Box Office will be closed
    • La Villita and Market Square administrative offices will be closed
    • Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas will be closed
    • Solid Waste Management administrative offices including Customer Service will be closed
    • Development Services Department will be closed
    • Economic Development Department will be closed
    • Office of Historic Preservation will be closed
    • Planning Department will be closed
    • Neighborhood and Housing Services will be closed

