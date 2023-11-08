City of San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.
Below is a list of openings and closings from the City of San Antonio to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.
Public Safety
- Police will be on duty
- Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty
- Animal Care Officers will be on duty
General Services
- 3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.
- Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910) and Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will not be operational
- Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage
- Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)
Waste Collection & Drop Off
- Recycling, organics and garbage will be collected
- Dead animal collection will be on duty on a skeleton crew
- Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics) will be closed
- Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed
Facilities & Administrative Offices
- Open
- City parks and trails will be open
- All library locations, including Central Library will be open on Friday, Nov. 10 but closed on Saturday, Nov. 11
- Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open on Friday, Nov. 10 but closed on Saturday, Nov. 11
- Municipal Court magistrate services and SAPD’s detention center will be open
- Alicia Treviño Lopez and Doris Griffin Senior Centers will be open
- Head Start administrative offices and school district sites will be open
- Pre-K 4 SA Centers, CEO and corporate office will be open
- Spanish Governor’s Palace will be open
- La Villita and Market Square shops will be open
- Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square will be open
- Closed
- The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office will be closed
- City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Natatorium, Fairchild and McFarlin Tennis Centers and the Barrera Community Fitness Center will be closed
- All Metro Health clinics and offices will be closed
- San Antonio Municipal Court will be closed
- SAPD’s Administration and Records Section will be closed
- SAFD Administrative Offices will be closed
- Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers and Senior Nutrition Sites will be closed
- Willie Velasquez, Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers will be closed
- Child Care Services administrative offices will be closed
- Carver Community Cultural Center will be closed
- Alamodome Offices and Box Office will be closed
- La Villita and Market Square administrative offices will be closed
- Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas will be closed
- Solid Waste Management administrative offices including Customer Service will be closed
- Development Services Department will be closed
- Economic Development Department will be closed
- Office of Historic Preservation will be closed
- Planning Department will be closed
- Neighborhood and Housing Services will be closed