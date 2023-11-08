City of San Antonio offices, services that will be open, closed for Veterans Day

Closeup of an American flag in a row.

SAN ANTONIO – Several city, county and state government offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

Below is a list of openings and closings from the City of San Antonio to keep you updated on what to expect when you head out.

Public Safety

Police will be on duty

Fire and EMS personnel will be on duty

Animal Care Officers will be on duty

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., press 1 for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions until 11 p.m.

Housing Assistance Hotline (210-207-5910) and Homeless Connections Hotline (210-207-1799) will not be operational

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for inspections and emergency coverage

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots)

Waste Collection & Drop Off

Recycling, organics and garbage will be collected

Dead animal collection will be on duty on a skeleton crew

Bitters and Nelson Gardens Brush Recycling drop-off centers (Nelson location is operated by Atlas Organics) will be closed

Bulky Waste drop-off centers and Household Hazardous Waste sites (Frio City Rd., Rigsby and Culebra) will be closed

Facilities & Administrative Offices