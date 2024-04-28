Thousands of weather-related outages reported in Bexar County, CPS Energy says

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday morning’s rain and thunderstorms have knocked out power for thousands of residents in Bexar County.

More than 3,700 customers (3,733) are currently without electricity as of 9:13 a.m., CPS Energy reported.

The majority of current outages include 2,431 customers located within the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood. Nearly 600 customers (599) north of Leon Springs along Interstate 10 and another 156 CPS Energy customers near Hollywood Park also lost their service.

CPS Energy said the customers north of Leon Springs are estimated to receive their service again between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Residents without power near Hollywood Park are projected to have power restored around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

The weather-related outages in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood are still being assessed. No estimated restoration time has been announced at this time, the service said.

CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.

