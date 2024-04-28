Thousands of weather-related outages reported in Bexar County, CPS Energy says

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday morning’s rain and thunderstorms have knocked out power for thousands of residents in Bexar County.
More than 3,700 customers (3,733) are currently without electricity as of 9:13 a.m., CPS Energy reported.
The majority of current outages include 2,431 customers located within the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood. Nearly 600 customers (599) north of Leon Springs along Interstate 10 and another 156 CPS Energy customers near Hollywood Park also lost their service.
CPS Energy said the customers north of Leon Springs are estimated to receive their service again between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Residents without power near Hollywood Park are projected to have power restored around 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
The weather-related outages in the Harlandale-McCollum neighborhood are still being assessed. No estimated restoration time has been announced at this time, the service said.
CPS Energy has a map that you can view from your mobile device to see the power outages in your area.
During a power outage customers should:
- Stay informed by viewing the latest outage information on CPS Energy's outage map and receiving updates through Facebook and Twitter.
- Stay away from downed power lines! Treat all wires as if they are "live" (energized). Report damaged power lines immediately by calling 911 and CPS Energy at 353-4327.
- Protect electronic devices such as televisions, stereos, computers and printers with a power strip equipped with a surge protector to avoid sudden spikes and surges that could damage electrical devices when power is restored.
- Keep one light turned on to know when power has been restored.
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep food cold longer. According to the American Red Cross, an unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about four hours. Also, a full freezer will keep the temperature for 48 hours if the door remains closed.
- Use caution with candles and generators, carefully placing them so as not to create a fire or carbon monoxide poisoning hazard.
- Use caution when driving, as traffic signals may be disrupted.
- To report an outage or view a near-real-time map of affected areas, call 210-353-HELP (4357) or visit cpsenergy.com and click on Outage Center.