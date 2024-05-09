Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old man from La Porte discontinued

LA PORTE, Texas – Update:

The Silver Alert has been discontinued, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Original Story:

The La Porte Police Department is looking for a missing 84-year-old man who they say poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Officials said George Richardson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. La Porte is a city in Harris County within the bay area of the Houston–Sugar Land–Baytown metropolitan area.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a multi-colored short sleeve button up shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Police say he drove off around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 in the 1200 block of South Broadway Street in La Porte in a purple 2007 Ford Fusion with the Texas license plate FGH8043.

Officials said Richardson is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Richardson is asked to call the La Porte Police Department at 281-842-3185.